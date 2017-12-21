Rupee moves up 10 paise against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee rose 10 paise to 64.01 against the dollar today as the US Congress gave its final seal of approval to a sweeping tax legislation.

Dubbed as the biggest overhaul of the US tax code in 30 years, the Bill slashes taxes for corporates as well as the middle class.

A positive start from equities created more room for the rupee.

In the opening session, the domestic unit went up 10 paise to 64.01. Yesterday, it had lost 7 paise at 64.11 against the US currency due to dollar demand from importers.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 83.61 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 33,860.99, in early session today. (PTI0