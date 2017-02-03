Rupee good run continues, gains 4 paise against dollar

Mumbai:-The rupee’s good run continued into the 8th straight session today as it firmed up by another 4 paise in early trade to 67.33 against the dollar after the US currency saw higher selling by exporters and banks amid foreign fund inflows.

Forex dealers said the weakness in the greenback against other currencies overseas and a higher opening in the domestic equity market also supported the rupee.

Yesterday, the rupee had surged by 10 paise to close at a nearly two-month high of 67.37 on sustained dollar unwinding from exporters and banks amid weak overseas trend.

Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex rose 53.97 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 28,280.58, in early session today.

