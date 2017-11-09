Rupee extend gains, up 11 paise in early trade

Mumbai: The rupee advanced by 11 paise to 64.85 against the dollar at the interbank forex market today on increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.
A weak dollar against other currencies overseas supported the rupee gains.
Stocks markets opening with gains also bolstered the domestic currency, a dealer said.
Yesterday, the rupee had staged a mild recovery after a two-session fall and ended higher by 7 paise at 64.96 against the US currency.
The benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded by 244.99 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 33,463.80 in opening trade. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Spacey dropped from Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World
I have a life beyond camera: Vidya Balan
Kriti Sanon excited to work with Diljit Dosanjh
Weekly Horoscopes – This Week’s Horoscopes for All Signs
Louis Philippe opens flagship store in Gandhi Nagar
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper