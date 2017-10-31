Run-for-Unity, debates, seminars in schools to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To mark the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, slew of activities shall be organised by district administration Jammu with maximum participation of the youth in these events.

DC Jammu, Kumar R Ranjan informed this while elaborating on the arrangements being put in place for conduct of this national event. He said that about 1,500 children will participate in the Run for Unity from Satwari to Asia Chowk to be organized here tomorrow. Meanwhile, debates and seminars would also be held in Ranbir Higher Secondary School, Mubarak Mandi GHSS, Canal Road HSS and R.S Pura HSS as part of Ekta Diwas being observed across the nation.