Dear Editor,

In our State, the worsening traffic problem with frequent long traffic jams has become a routine with men in blue watching all this as mute spectators. This is because people in our State believe that rules are for fools and this is because here rules are not implemented strictly and moreover Hafta System is there to protect the violators.

Traffic scenario in Jammu is worsening with each passing day as commuters get caught in traffic snarls for hours before reaching their destination. This, despite claims of the Traffic Police Department of taking measures to streamline the traffic movement in the city.

Long jams were witnessed during the peak hours, particularly during the morning time, but people are seen caught in the chaos even during day.

The chaos can be gauged from the fact that even policemen find it difficult to clear the traffic snarls. I do not understand why here in our city people are not habitual of obeying the traffic laws. I have seen many times that people block the left lane at the traffic signals and block the whole road. The vehicles who want to take the left lane are blocked and that mostly results in traffic jams. People do not know that they need to choose their lane 50 meters before the signal and left lane should always be left open.

Moreover, the law forcing agencies have failed to implement the rules and are unable to make people aware. Many a time I have noticed at the traffic signal near Asia that people who have to go towards left take the wrong side and take cut from the right side making it inconvenient for others to drive in their lane.

To change the rules are for fool’s culture, the need of the hour is make people aware about the traffic rules and force them to obey them. Hafta System need to be ended in order to implement rules.

We need to follow other states of our own country where there is strict implementation of laws. People are aware and moreover they strictly follow the rules as they know driving following rules is safe and easy.

D.P Singh (Raju),

Jammu.