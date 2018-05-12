Rukwal posted as OSD with DyCM; Pathak Industries deptt

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Suraj Parkash Rukwal, KAS, awaiting orders of posting in the General Administration Department (GAD) has been posted as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with the Deputy Chief Minister (DyCM) while Shakti Pathak, Superintendent of Police, presently awaiting orders of adjustment has been posted as OSD in the Industries and Commerce Department. The order in this regard was issued on Friday by GAD.

Meanwhile in other order, Sartaj Hussain Madni, Junior Scale KAS Officer, presently deployed in the Industries and Commerce Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Private Secretary with the Minister for Agriculture Production.