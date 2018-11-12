Ruhjhuru Biradari congregation on Nov 23

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The annual congregation of Ruhjhuru Biradari will be held on November 23 at Kuldevi Dati Shilawanti Ji, Shri Baba Shaheed Ji Devsathan Sunjwan (Jammu). The function will start at 9:00 AM followed by Langar.

All the Birdari members are requested to participate in the congregation and seek blessings of deity.