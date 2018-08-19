RUE Engineers express concern over denial of pensionery benefits

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Retired Unregularised Electrical (RUE) Engineers expressed concern over the prolonged delay in regularisation of their services at different levels and denial of consequent pensionery benefits.

In the meeting held here on Saturday, Suraj Prakash Gupta, Convener said that the engineers have been retired at higher levels of Executive Engineers, SE and CE but their services have been regularised only upto the level of AEE/AE depriving all such retirees’ of due pensionery benefits.

To take up the matter with government at different level, a committee of was constituted in which Suraj Prakash Gupta was nominated as Convener, B.S Jaggi as Co-Convener (Jammu), Bhasir Ahmed Bawa as Co-Convener (Kashmir), Manmohan Singh as Treasurer (Jammu) and Daljit Singh as Treasurer (Kashmir).