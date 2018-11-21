Rudraksh of St. Xavier Convent excels in Wushu

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: Rudraksh Sharma, son of Ravi Kumar Sharma and student of St. Xavier Convent Senior Secondary School, Barnai, Jammu participated in the discipline of Wushu in Sanda event under below-48 Kg weight category and secured third position in the State level Competition held at Indoor Complex, M.A Stadium, here.
This State level Competition under Khelo India for the year 2018-2019 was organised by J&K State Sports Council on November 16 to 17, 2018.
The school management wished Rudraksh Sharma the best of all on his remarkable achievement by getting a bronze medal and a Certificate of Merit at national level.
School’s Principal Pankaj Vihans Padha along with the PTI Vishwas Danish Rajdoot also congratulated the budding player on his achievement.
