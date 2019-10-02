Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case: TADA Court issues non-bailable warrants against Shokat, Javed

Hearing against Yasin Malik adjourned to Oct 23

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Presiding Officer TADA Court Subash C Gupta on Tuesday issued non-bailable warrants against Showkat Ahmed Bakshi and Javed Ahmed Mir in kidnapping case of Dr. Rubaiya Sayeed and killing of Air Force personnel.

Court also directed Superintendent Central Jail, Tihar for making necessary arrangements for production of the accused Yasin Malik through Video conferencing on October 23, 2019.

When the matter came up for hearing, Court after hearing Special Public Prosecutor Pavitar Singh along with Public Prosecutor Vijay Dogar for the CBI observed that accused namely Ali Mohd Mir, Mohd Rafiq, Manzoor Ahmed Sofi were present with their counsel but the accused Shoukat Ahmed Bakshi and Javed Ahmed Mir were not present. Consequently, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants against aforesaid accused persons and also directed their sureties to produce them on or before next date of hearing by issuance of necessary process in this regard. Court further observed that accused Yasin Malik has not been produced from Central Jail, Tihar, New Delhi. It is further to refer that this court has earlier received a communication from Deputy Superintendent Central Jail-07, Tihar, New Delhi containing a reference that Ministry of Home Affairs CTCR Division, North Block, New Delhi in exercise of its power conferred by sub- section (1) of Section 268 of Code of Criminal Procedure read with sub section (3) of Section 43-D of UA(P) Act 1967 has ordered that the accused Yasin Malik shall not be moved from the Tihar Jail and taken out of the jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi for a period of six months with effect from April 30, 2019 or till the completion of trial in Delhi Court, whichever is earlier. It was further referred that the aforementioned accused can be produced before this court through the process of Video Conference. Communication also contains the relevant Video Conference Link Numbers of the jail. On this basis, the production warrants issued by this court earlier would not have been executed by the superintendent of the afore referred jail. At this stage, it is stated by the Advocate Yogesh Bakshi that accused- Yaseen Malik is being represented by Z.A Shah Advocate. “Superintendent Central Jail, Tihar, New Delhi be intimated for making necessary arrangements for production of the accused Yasin Malik through Video Conferencing”, the court observed and adjourn the case for arguments on charge/discharge.

According to Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping case, an FIR bearing No RC 07 (S)/ 1990/SIU.V/SC-II) was registered on the basis of complaint of SHO Police Station Saddar, Srinagar who earlier had lodged an FIR of case vide No. 339 dated December 8, 1989 under Sections 364 and 368 of RPC, Section 3(1) Terrorist and Descriptive Activities (Prevention) Act and 25 Indian Arms Act in Police Station Saddar against unknown accused persons. In the FIR it was mentioned that Dr. (Miss) Rubaiya Sayeed, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed while going in a Tata Mini Bus bearing registration No. JKF 697 from Lala-Ded Hospital Srinagar to her house at Nowgam was kidnapped and taken to some unknown place by unknown terrorists travelling in the same mini bus and on September 18, 1990 the charge sheet in this case was filed by CBI under Section 120-B read with Sections 364, 368, 109 and 34 of RPC, Section 3(1) TADA and Section 27 of Arms Act in the court of 3rd Additional Session Judge (TADA cases Jammu) against the accused Persons i.e. Petitioners.

In the case of killing of five Air Force personnel, an FIR bearing No RC 01 (S)/ 1990/SIU.V/SC-II) was registered on the basis of complaint of Mohammad Din, Head Constable No. 364/S, Police Post Rawal Pora, Police Station Saddar Srinagar who has lodged an FIR of case No. 22 dated January 25, 1990 under Sections 302 and 307 of RPC, 3(1) Terrorist and Descriptive Activities (Prevention) Act of 1987 and 3/25 Indian Arms Act in Police Station Saddar against the unknown accused persons. In the FIR, it was alleged that in the morning of January 25, 1990 at about 7:30 AM when the Air Force employees who were living as tenants in the private house at Rawal Pora had gathered and were waiting on the road at Sanat Nagar crossing for Air Force Vehicles to go to their Offices, some unknown terrorists fired with automatic weapons indiscriminately upon them with the criminal intention of killing them as a result of such firing about 40 Air Force employees including a women were seriously injured while two of them died on the spot.