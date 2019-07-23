RTO launches drive against overcharging, other offences

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: RTO Jammu Dhananter Singh on Monday launched drive against private transporters for overcharging and other related violations under MV Act.

During day long checking at various locations checking, team checked 200 vehicles , Challaned 50 vehicles and seized eight vehicles especially Punjab registered vehicles which are operating at Jammu without permission .

” Since the Amarnath Yatra is ensuing many private transporters are charging more than notified fare of JkSRTC which is non legal and unacceptable”, RTO added

Earlier checking team also visited Bus Stand area to finalise modalities for operationalisation of new Gole Chart on all routes of to further streamline transportation facility throughout Jammu division.

The checking team comprising of ARTO HQ Jugal Sharma, ARTO BOI ,(P) Shafqat Majeed, ARTO Flying Squad Rehana Tabassam MVI Chander Mohan Sharma and Anupam Gandotra.