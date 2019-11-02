RTO Kathua imposes Rs 10.95 lakh fine on traffic violators

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: In a surprise checking drive, Regional Transport Officer, R K Thapa, imposed a fine worth Rs. 10.95 lakh on traffic rule violators under various provisions of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 during a marathon checking drive from 30 October to 1 November 2019 in Kathua.

As many as, 220 vehicles were checked and 107 vehicles were challaned and compounded for on the spot fine. The fine was imposed under sections 66/192 A (Permit Violation), section 190 (Polluting Vehicle), section 113/194 (Overloading) and section 177.

Meanwhile, a cleanliness drive was also launched in and around RTO Office wherein all officials of RTO office cleaned the premises and surrounding of the RTO office complex.

During the checking drive, RTO was accompanied by ARTO, Kuldeep Singh, MVIs, Vikas Srivats, Kamal Kumar and Ravinder Kumar, MVTA, Kulbhushan Slathia besides other officials.