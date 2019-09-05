RTO employees protest arrest of colleague, demand immediate release

State Times News

JAMMU: Employees of RTO Office Jammu continued their protest on Wednesday against arrest of their colleague in a case for preparing fake documents of stolen vehicles.

The members of Employees Joint Action Committee (R) led by State President, Babu Hussain Malik along with employees of RTO Office Jammu assembled in their office premises and raised slogans against the Police Department for arresting their colleague.

Pertinent to mention here that a Senior Assistant of ARTO Office Samba identified as Joginder Sharma, son of Mani Ram Sharma, resident of Tehsil Vijaypur, District Samba was arrested in a case registered with Police Station Gandhi Nagar.

Malik expressed resentment against Police Department for arresting an employee of RTO Office without initiating any enquiry and demanded immediate release of the employee.

Kulwant Singh Sambyal Vice President EJAC (R) and Hafizal Rehman, President RTO Employees Association were also present on the occasion.