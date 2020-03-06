‘RTI reveals 75 pc posts of professors lying vacant in CUJ’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a shocking information provided by Central University of Jammu, it has been revealed that over 75 percent posts of professors are lying vacant in the university. As per a communication issued by the Public Information Officer of the Central University of Jammu vide his office letter no RTI/433/2020/187 dated 3rd March, 2020 addressed to RTI activist Raman Sharma (information seeker), it was informed that out of 22 sanctioned posts of professors, 17 posts are lying vacant as on date.

The data provided by the CUJ also disclosed that 32 posts of Associate professors, out of 44 sanctioned strength, are yet unfilled. The Central University of Jammu, which was established in 2009 and started functioning in 2011, also have a shortfall of 10 posts of Assistant Professors and as on date against 91 sanctioned positions of Assistant Professors, only 80 posts are filled.

The debility of Central University is not only confined upto non-filling of posts of teaching staff but even 30 percent posts of non-teaching staff are also vacant in the university. The RTI data provided by university further divulged that total sanctioned strength of non-teaching staff for university is 119 but here also the university administration has failed to fill the gap and 35 posts of the non-teaching staff are also lying vacant.

It is pertinent to mention here that as per section 8 of Central Universities Act, under which CUJ was also established besides 11 other universities in year 2009, President of India is the Visitor of the Central University of Jammu.

The information Seeker, Raman Sharma appealed to the Visitor (President of India) and Chancellor of Central University to issue necessary directions to concerned for taking measures to fill vacant posts.