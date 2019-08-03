RTI reply denied by J&K Bank to conceal frauds: Harsh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Flaying the J&K Bank for out rightly refusing to provide reply to the RTI application filed by Panthers Party, Harsh Dev Singh, JKNPP Chairman and former Minister, on Friday took a jibe at State’s largest financial institution for brazenly concealing en-masse backdoor appointments, rampant financial irregularities in the bank and its abuse by the corrupt politicians in the last four years.

“The J&K Bank’s tall claims of institutionalising transparency and accountability following its inclusion under the purview of the J&K RTI Act 2009 from June 17th this year have fallen flat. It has not only made a contemptuous mockery of the said Act but also derisively denied the directions of the State government headed by the Governor”, regretted Harsh.

Addressing media persons here, Harsh revealed that he had filed a RTI application in the JK Bank last month to seek the concrete information in view of the allegations of several thousands of backdoor appointments made in the various branches of J&K Bank in the past four years without notifying advertisements for the posts or following the formal recruitment process.

He said while the Jammu youth remained deprived by the highly biased administration, 90-95 percent recruitments were reportedly made from the valley.

“Since, the previous government was squarely responsible for breeding corruption, nepotism and favouritism in the sphere of employment, we had specifically sought details of posts advertised, names and residential particulars of candidates appointed in J&K Bank besides the names of Ministers/MLAs/Officers on whose recommendations such appointments were made in the past four years. It was quite appalling and unfortunate that the bank faltered to provide information on silly excuses based on deceptive phraseology of ‘personal information exempt’ under JK RTI Act”, Harsh disclosed.

Admonishing JK Bank for refusing to reply RTI application only to conceal facts despite it being brought under the ambit of the Act recently, Harsh further divulged that he had also sought the details of wilful defaulters, NPAs, Bad debts, over-valued mortgages, unverified borrowers, loan advanced to one much hyped M/s Himgiri Infrastructure Development Ltd by the bank, etc. with particular reference to the role of Ministers, MLAs and top bureaucrats.

“Shockingly, the bank failed to supply the requisite information under the pretext of misleading jargons of ‘commercial confidence exempt’ and matters of ‘fiduciary relationship”, Harsh disclosed.

He said that JK Bank not only defied the RTI Act by concealing the facts but also vindicated the startling disclosures made by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) over the bank’s involvement in appointing kins of BJP, PDP leaders and Ex-Chairman besides large scale financial irregularities on extraneous and political considerations.

Urging upon the Governor to take cognizance of the defiance of the Act by the Bank, Singh reiterated his demand of high level probe into all the illicit back door appointments and other scams which brought disgrace to the bank having government’s share of 59 percent in the equity.

“If the Swiss Bank on the request of GoI could provide the information about the Indians having accounts to check the financial wrong doings and suspected black money stashed abroad, then what’s the hitch for JK Bank to provide the information towards RTI application filed by us? We want to unearth the appointment and financial scams. We want to know what happened to the public money which was advanced as loan to benefit the mighty with dubious credentials. We want to unveil the reality before the people who were having apprehensions that their money was not safe in the bank which had become a hub of financial frauds, scams, loot and plunder”, asserted Harsh.

Gagan Partap Singh State Secretary JKNPP was also present in the press conference.