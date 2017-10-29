RSS takes out route march

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Conveying a message of unity and brotherhood the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) organised a route march in various bazaars of Rajouri town on Sunday. Hundreds of the workers of RSS participated in the march.

The members of the Sangh during this yatra said that our Matri Bhoomi is above the heaven on this earth and as such they recited patriotic songs on this occasion. The Chief Speaker Vinod while stressing on the social sport said that all the Indians should without any discrimination of caste, creed, colour, region should get united.

He asked the parents that when they fulfill all the needs of their children they should also give their time to advise them so that they should not get strayed rather should concentrate on their target for a better career.

He further said that the aim of RSS is to fight against injustice. He asked the people of all the religions of the country to remain united to make our country strong.