RSS pays Shradhanjali to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Remembering the noble soul of former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office bearers from the State of Jammu and Kashmir paid Shradhanjali (tributes) to the sanctified Asthi Kalash of Atal, that has been brought from Delhi to be immersed in the holy waters of J&K rivers.

Senior functionaries of RSS, like those of Prant Sangh-Chalak Brig. (Retd.) Suchet Singh, Prant Karyavah Parshotam Dadhichi, Prant Sampark Pramukh Puran Chand, Prant Sadbhawna Pramukh Om Parkash, Vibhag Sangh-Chalak Dr. Gotam Mengi, Vibhag Karyavah Priya Darshan, Mahanagar Sangh-Chalak Yash Puri and other senior RSS leaders visited BJP State Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar to pay their tributes to Atal.

BJP State President Ravinder Raina (MLA) along with State General Secretary Dr. Narinder Singh, State Office Secretary Tilak Raj Gupta and State Media Incharge Dr. Pardeep Mahotra also paid their tributes along with the RSS leaders.

The senior RSS functionaries remembered the simple and noble life led by Atal during his active public life and prayed to God Almighty to grant “Moksha” to Atal. Brig. Suchet Singh, while paying tributes to Atal ji, termed him as a man of principles who truly stood by the definition of “Atal” in his decisions and working during his lifetime. He said that the people will remember his name till eternity for his good deeds. He also remembered his bold and selfless decisions for nation’s progress and safety.

Parshotam Dadhichi while paying tributes, said that Atal ji was a perfect illustration of “Simple Living and High Thinking”. He said that Atal ji made his perpetual forte in the hearts of people from all backgrounds with love for everyone and strong dedication and devotion to hard work. He said that Atal led a life of true “Swayam-Sevak” throughout his life.

Ravinder Raina, while paying tributes, said that the world has lost a leader who has ruled hearts of immeasurable souls. He said the everybody loved him and he will continue to inspire the millions and billions of lives. Atal will continue to live in the heartbeats of everyone, he added.

Dr. Narinder Singh pre-arranged the “Shradhanjali” ritual.