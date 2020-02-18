RSS holds closed door meeting with 70 columnists

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is holding a daylong meeting with 70 columnists from across India on Tuesday in an effort to clear misconceptions about the organisation, sources said.
RSS chief Bhagwat, who last year met representatives of international media organisations posted in India, is expected to deliver a keynote address that will be followed by a free-flowing conversation, they said.
The 70 columnists attending Tuesday’s meeting write in different languages.
The meeting, in Chhattarpur in New Delhi, is a closed-door meeting and the proceedings are “strictly confidential”, the sources said. (PTI)
