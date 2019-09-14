RSS condoles demise of Ravinder Lakshman

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has condoled sad demise of labour leader, Ravinder Lakshman here on Saturday.

Paying tributes to the departed leader, Arun Kumar (Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh RSS) said that Ravinder Lakshman was a hard-working, simple, humble, soft-spoken person. He prayed to the Almighty for granting peace to the departed soul. “Ravinder was a source of inspiration for all. His demise has caused a vacuum and irreparable loss for RSS in general and Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) in particular,” said Kumar in a press statement.

Born in 1940 in village Brara of district Ambala, Ravinder Lakshman joined RSS as a Prachark in 60s and worked actively for BMS Punjab for ten years. After imposition of emergency in 1975, he was deputed to Jammu and Kashmir, where he established BMS along with first labour union at Salal Hydro project in 1977. Later, more than 50 unions were formed under his guidance.

Ravinder Lakshman also remained member of Central Govt Contract Labour Advisory Board for more than 15 years. He was the first person to initiate efforts for bringing ESI scheme to Jammu and Kashmir for welfare of working class. He was the true saviour of workers and contested more than 1000 cases of workers in various labour courts. He worked day and night for poor industrial workers and under his guidance BMS progressed a lot.