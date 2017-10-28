RSS chief to visit Jaipur

Jaipur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat would be on a three-day visit to Jaipur from November 3.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh spokesperson Mahendra Singhal said Bhagwat will attend a training programme of RSS volunteers on November 3 and 4 at Keshav Vidhyapith in Jamdoli near here.

He is to address a public meeting on November 5. (PTI)