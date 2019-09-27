RSS admitted repeal of Art 370 created sense of losing land & jobs in J&K: Sadhotra

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has admitted that abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A created a sense of losing land and jobs among people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions while addressing International media at Delhi. This was stated by Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, former Minister and senior National Conference leader in a statement issued here on Thursday.

“Bhagwat’s demand to allay fear shows that BJP has taken the decision in haste without taking people and mainstream political parties into confidence resulting in fear of losing land and jobs among hearts and minds of common people. If RSS Chief has asked to allay the fear then what was the need to abrogate Articles 370 and 35A, which conferred special status to J&K besides securing jobs and land of people,” Sadhotra asked.

“Visualising fear of losing land and jobs of locals, Maharaja Hari Singh enacted State Subject law and subsequently it was Article 35A after Accession of Jammu & Kashmir to provide a sense security to people,” said NC leader.

Sadhotra alleged that majority of the people of the State are convinced that abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A is going to deprive them of jobs and land.

“It has created sense of insecurity among locals especially youth. The people of the State also feel belittle and disempowered after reduction of the State into Union Territories,” he added.