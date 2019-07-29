RS proceedings adjourned for 15 min following smoke from mike console

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Monday adjourned for 15 minutes after smoke started to emit from a voting-cum-mike console on a seat in the treasury benches.

After the House mourned the death of former union minister and ex-Rajya Sabha member S Jaipal Reddy and congratulated Indian sports persons for winning medals in a boxing event in Indonesia, BJP’s K J Alphons complained of smoke emitting from the voting-cum-mike console on his fourth row seat.

He and his party colleague Parshottam Khodabhai Rupala left the seat and moved to another seat as smoke started to emit.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked the Rajya Sabha staff to attend to the problem but adjourned proceedings for 15 minutes when members said it could be a short circuit.

Before adjourning the proceedings he asked staff to check and resolve the problem. (PTI)