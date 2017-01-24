Rs 92 Cr package for Jammu migrants still awaited

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: On the one hand, the Kashmiri migrants (Pandits) continue to receive cash assistance and free ration while on the other hand the state government is awaiting approval from the Government of India in support of the comprehensive package amounting to Rs 91.96 crore for the settlement of Jammu migrants.

On Monday, the Minister Incharge Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction informed the State Assembly that 1,054 Jammu migrants’ families are getting the benefits at par with Kashmiri migrants as per the scale of 9 kg atta, 2 Kg rice and 1 kg sugar per family per month and 10 litres of kerosene oil per family per month but the State Government is waiting formal approval from the Government of India vis-a- vis comprehensive package amounting to Rs 91.96 crore for the settlement of Jammu migrants.

The Minister In-charge also informed the State Assembly in the form of a written reply that out of 542 temples and religious places, 185 are still in dilapidated conditions across Kashmir valley.

According to the minister, the maximum number of 40 temples and other religious places are in dilapidated condition in Anantnag, 28 in Kupwara, 26 in Baramulla, 21 in Pulwama, 19 in Srinagar, 17 in Kulgam, 14 each in Budgam and Shopian and 5 in Ganderbal.

According to the Minister Incharge Revenue, 41462 Kashmiri migrant families and 1054 Jammu migrant families are at present residing in different areas of Jammu province.

At present 37,347 Hindu migrant families, 2252 Muslim migrant families, 1758 Sikh families and 5 others are registered in Jammu.

Out of these 18,589 Kashmiri migrant families are entitled for cash assistance/cash relief at the rate of Rs 2,500 per soul subject to maximum ceiling of Rs 10,000 per family for four souls and free ration as per the aforementioned

Between 2014-15 to 2016-17 (till November 2016) a sum of Rs 453 crore (approx) was spent on cash assistance and free ration for these families, the Minister informed the State Assembly. Rs 119.41 crore were spent on cash assistance and Rs 9.23 crore on free ration in 2014-15, Rs 171.84 crore were spent on cash assistance and Rs 8.90 crore on free ration and Rs 122.65 crore on cash assistance and Rs 23.78 crore on free ration in 2016-17.