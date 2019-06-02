Rs 8,100 realised as fine from erring traders

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Intensifying the drive to check food adulteration and other violations in the district in view of Eid festival, various team of Legal Metrology, Food Safety, and Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department, Tehsildars, officers of municipality and police jointly conducted market checking in Rajouri town and realised a fine of Rs. 8,100 from the defaulters.

The team, constituted on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, inspected various food establishments including shops of sweets, provisional stores, fruits shops, bakery, and fast food around here in all the tehsil of the district.

During the drive, erring shopkeepers were challaned under different sections. The team also destroyed stale fruits and vegetables during the checking. The Shopkeepers were directed to prominently display rate lists, keep shop neat and clean and ensure that all package commodities sold to the consumers must bear MRP, Package date, Net Content, complete address, and consumer care number and avoid selling of stale fruits and vegetables to the consumers.