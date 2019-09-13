Rs 50,000 snatched from woman, accused nabbed

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Police on Thursday nabbed a person who snatched Rs 50,000 from a woman in Chatha area. As per the details, a youth snatched Rs 50,000 from Ram Piyari, resident of Barjala Chak while she was coming out of ATM. Acting swiftly on the complaint of victim, police nabbed accused. The accused has been identified as Vicky, resident of Bhadwal and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against him.
