Rs 5 lakh to cross border firing victims in Poonch: Govt

JAMMU: Authorities on Friday said that Rs 5 lakh each will be provided to the victims of Pakistan shelling in Poonch district.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Poonch Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ahmed Zargar with officers concerned to decide about providing the financial relief under central assistance scheme to LoC shelling victims, an official spokesman said here.

It was decided that Rs 5 lakh would be provided to the next of kin of Zainab Bi of village Balnoi, who lost her life in shelling in January this year, he said, adding the same amount will also be provided to Mohammad Iqbal of Aslamabaad (Bandichechian village) of the Poonch district. Iqbal was severely injured in the shelling.

In July 2016, the central government had decided that civilian victims of cross border firing along the Indo-Pak border would be given a compensation of Rs 5 lakh similar to those who die due to terrorism or Maoist violence.