Rs 5 lakh relief provided to each Dal Lake fire sufferer

SRINAGAR: The Srinagar administration on Sunday released a relief grant of Rs 5 lakh in favour of victims of fire incident in Dal Lake earlier this week.

The grant was released in favour of four victim families whose residential houseboats were damaged in the unfortunate incident.

The cash relief follows immediate relief in the form of articles of essential use including blankets and kitchen sets provided to the affected families soon after the incident.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary who authorised release of the immediate relief grant said that those whose houseboats were gutted in the incident will be provided land for their rehabilitation.

Dr Shahid while visiting the affected families said he must laud the Dal lake houseboats association for their assistance in fire-fighting efforts during the incident and their generally supportive approach.