Rs 49,000 withdrawn fraudulently from woman’s bank account

State Times News MIRAN SAHIB: Rs 49,000 have been withdrawn fraudulently from a woman’s bank account at Miran Sahib. As per the details, Anita Sudan, resident of Sudan Nagar, Maraliyan lodged complaint with police that somebody has withdrawn Rs 49,000 from her bank account online. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
