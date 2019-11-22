Rs 43K fine imposed on 9 trading units for violating FSSA

State Times News

RAJOURI: The court of Adjucating Officer Rajouri (Additional Deputy Commissioner), Sher Singh imposed a fine of Rs 43000 on nine trading units for not following the prescribed norms under Food Safety and Standard Act (FSSA).

A team of officials constituted on the directions of DDC Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad inspected various outlets in the district wherein they found substandard services and consumables in unhygienic condition being provided to the people. Consequently the trading units were booked and summoned before the ADC, who is also the adjucating officer, imposed fine under various sections of FSSA.