Rs 39.13 Cr crop compensation disbursed in Jammu, Kathua, Samba districts

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has disbursed Rs 39.13 crore among the farmers of three districts of Jammu, Kathua and Samba as compensation for crop loss due to hailstorm during Nove-mber-December, 2019 .

As per Divisional Commissioner Office Jammu, the compensation was to be given to 70681 farmers of the three districts, including Rs 29 crore among 49678 farmers of Jammu district, Rs 4.20 crore among 4102 farmers of Kathua district and Rs 7.63 crore among 16901 farmers of Samba district.

While full amount has been disbursed among the farmers of Jammu district, the process is on in Kathua and Samba district where Rs 3.07 crore and Rs 7.05 crore has so far been provided to the beneficiaries, respectively.