Rs 33 cr liability created in SMC without tenders, codal formalities

Rs 1.47 cr claimed as expenditure on renovation of offices for Mayor, Dy Mayor

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

SRINAGAR: Officers in Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) have created liabilities worth over Rs 33 crore on account of executing works through blue-eyed contractors and suppliers without floating tenders and observing other codal formalities in 2017-19, even as an expenditure of Rs 1.47 crore has been claimed on account of renovation of the offices for Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

In the Department of Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD), STATE TIMES has accessed communications from a former Commissioner of SMC who has written to the government that one of the executive engineers, who has been on deputation from Hydraulic Wing of Works Department and has put in 26 years of his service continuously in SMC, had got a large number of works, to the tune of over Rs 33 cr, executed through hand-picked contractors without floating tenders and meeting other codal formalities.

However, Principal Secretary HUDD has neither responded to such communications nor sought any explanation from the executive engineer as to how he had distributed works among his favourites without floating tenders and observing other codal formalities, without approval from the competent authority and without availability of funds for the works in question.

Well-placed sources in SMC revealed to STATE TIMES that two or three successive Commissioners have refused to release any payment on account of the controversial executions. However, the incumbent Commissioner has been lately put under tremendous pressure to release huge payments to certain contractors even as the works were either non-existent or executed without proper authority.

According to these sources, Commissioner SMC has released payment of Rs 34 lakh in favour of an electricity contractor and payment worth about Rs 2 crore was in the process of being released, even as the then executive engineer has not verified such executions and specified standards of the street lights in Srinagar city.

One of the complaints addressed to Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam has alleged that an expenditure of Rs 1.50 cr had been claimed on account of the renovation of the offices of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of SMC. Sheetal Pandita, Under Secretary with Chief Secretary has, vide No: O.M No: PS/CS/14/2019-1736 Dated July 12, 2019, written to Principal Secretary HUDD for “appropriate action and report” by July 22, 2019. Still, HUDD has responded with neither “appropriate action” nor any report until July 27.

“It is alleged that embezzlement of funds has taken place in the SMC during renovation of Corporate Office and Offices of Mayor/Deputy Mayor on which an amount of Rs 1.5 crore has been shown as expenditure by way of installing ACs, fixing wooden floor and wall to wall, Public Address System, wooden panelling and polishing of wooden fixtures”, reads the letter from CS’s office.

The letter adds: “Reports reveal that purchase of 24 No’s of ACs have been effected through a contractor from New Delhi without any market survey of rates. Reports added that renovation/purchase of items for Corporate Hall etc has been done without any tendering process and the works were allotted to blue-eyed persons. It is alleged that the ex-Commissioner SMC namely Mir Tariq Ali has been instrumental in allotting these works to blue-eyed persons without any tendering process and purchases were made on highly exorbitant rates thus putting the state exchequer to a huge loss”.

Documents available with this newspaper make it clear that within the thick of Urban Local Body elections in Jammu and Kashmir, then Commissioner SMC Peerzada Hafeezullah Shah has, vide Order No: 1765 of 2018 Dated October 11, 2018 ordered renovation of the old Corporate Hall comprising offices of Mayor and Deputy Mayor “within a period of seven days”.

Peerzada Hafeezullah constituted a 5-member committee, comprising then Joint Commissioner (Adm) Abdul Majeed Raina, then Joint Commissioner (Works) Parveez Ahmad Qadeemi, Secretary SMC Hilal Ahmad, then Purchase and Procurement Officer Mudasar Banday and then Estates Officer for execution of the renovation works within seven days. However, works to the tune of Rs 1.47 cr were executed for three months through blue-eyed contractors and suppliers without floating any tenders or observing the codal formalities.

As Deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran alleged at a news conference that over triple the actual amount was being claimed as expenditure on the renovations, neither Peerzada Hafeezullah nor his successor Mir Tariq Ali released any payments.

When this newspaper reached former Commissioner SMC Mir Tariq Ali over telephone, he said: “All the works in violation of codal formalities have been executed during the tenure of my predecessor Peerzada Hafeezullah Shah. When I was approached for approving and releasing the payments, I wrote to the administrative secretary that the same had been executed without tenders and codal formalities. I did not receive any direction till I was transferred in June. I have neither allotted any such work nor released payment to any such works”.

Peerzada Hafeezullah Shah said: “I indeed constituted a committee for renovation of the offices of Mayor and Deputy Mayor. But such works were distributed among contractors without my knowledge and approval and, as such, I did not release any payment”. He said that incharge Executive Engineer (Firdaus Hussain), Mayor and Deputy Mayor could throw some light as to who allotted or executed these works.

“I had ordered minor renovations which would not exceed Rs 6 or 7 lakh and could be completed within 7 days. But they extended it to Rs 1.47 crore and the executions were carried out in three months”, Shah asserted.

Even as several officials in SMC insisted that these works were executed without tenders under the orders of Mayor, documents accessed by STATE TIMES make it clear that the Mayor has desired execution of the works “as per codal formalities”.

Officials said that SMC required just Rs 2 crore to complete the new Corporate Hall. Still the huge expenditure of Rs 1.47 crore was claimed on renovation of the old Corporate Hall without any justification. All government and semi-government offices are bound to float tenders/e-tenders for any work or supplies to the tune of Rs 1 lakh and above.

“Since the works have been executed departmentally on exigency basis, with the result codal procedure could not be followed. Therefore release of payment is beyond competence of the undersigned and needs Government/Administrative Approval/sanction in relaxation of codal formalities”, then Commissioner SMS Mir Tariq Ali has written to Principal Secretary HUDD vide letter No: SMC/Ps/Com/1740-43 Dated March 9, 2019″.

However Principal Secretary HUDD has neither approved nor rejected then SMC Commissioner’s submission. Even after a communication from Chief Secretary’s office, no enquiry has been ordered to fix responsibility on the officers involved in breach of codal formalities. Officials said that the incumbent Commissioner SMC Sanai was now “under tremendous pressure from several quarters” to release the payment which have not been approved or released by two of his predecessors.