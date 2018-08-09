Rs 30 lakh seized from Rohingya family in Jammu; 3 detained

Share Share 0 Share 0

After girls’ trafficking in Jammu; Rohingyas in hawala transactions

Vivek Sharma

JAMMU: Jammu Police has detained three Rohingyas illegally settled in Channi Himmat area after around Rs 30 lakh cash was reportedly recovered from their possession.

“The two main culprits, who brought the money, are absconding but their three close aides have been detained after the seizure of the cash,” Senior Superintendent of Police Jammu Vivek Gupta told STATE TIMES on late Wednesday night.

“The matter is being investigated and what is the source of this huge amount of cash is also being looked into while manhunt to apprehend the culprits has been launched,” SSP said, adding “We are working on various theories to ascertain the flow of huge cash.”

Police on specific information conducted searches and recovered the cash from Rohingyas. Their involvement in thefts, narco smuggling and terror related incidents can’t be ruled out. “Our teams are continuously keeping vigil over all suspected movements and this recovery is result of our day and night surveillance,” SSP Jammu Vivek Gupta said.

In the month of February this year, human trafficking racket, being operated in Jammu was exposed by Trikuta Nagar SHO Inspector Parvez Sajad. A Rohingya Muslim Noor Gul Ameen, son of Akbar Ali, resident of Malik Market, Narwal, who was gang leader had brought minor girls from Myanmar to sell them off in Jammu. Three girls were also rescued by Jammu police.

Noor Gul Ameen had told police that he brought the girls from Myanmar to India for getting them jobs. After that he sent them to different locations in the country. Jammu has become a big market of human trafficking for Rohingyas, he had revealed to police.

“Minor girls from Myanmar are firstly brought to the capital New Delhi. Afterwards, they are sent to Jammu, Noor informed investigators. The girls are sold at merely Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000.

Besides this, numbers of Rohingyas have been booked in Jammu for their involvement in drug peddling.

Security threat posed by Rohingya immigrants living in J&K, and their involvement in various crimes, has been consistently raised. As per official estimates, over 20 thousand Rohingyas are living in Jammu.

Rohingyas are ‘fearlessly’ growing their business interests and setting up shops under the nose of government agencies.

Meters away from the Karyani Talab, Rohingyas have set up small ‘Burmese’ market where different shops are selling almost all the items of daily use.

These shops have been using electricity supply to run their fans, coolers, refrigerators, TV sets, etc. On the other side of the Karyani Talab another Rohingya camp at Narwal Bala is self-reliant. It houses all these shops inside the boundary wall of the plot and there is no need for any occupants of the camp to step out of the restricted area. A 10-room Madrassa and more than 100 huts are located at this plot, one of the biggest clusters of Rohingyas. In Vidhata Nagar and Bathindi areas, several empty plots are occupied by small groups of Rohingyas to set up their dwellings.

Many Jammu based political parties, NGOs and social organisations have been raising voice over deportation of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals, who are illegally settled in parts of Jammu district.

Reacting on recovery of huge amount from Rohingyas, Harsh Dev Singh said despite proven criminal record of Rohingyas and their suspected role in terror attacks, the BJP partnered dispensation had not responded to the alarming situation which could vitiate peace in the ‘city of temples’.

Accusing the Congress, NC, PDP of openly supporting Rohingyas settlement in the State, Harsh Dev Singh said that previous BJP-PDP combine was squarely responsible for providing civic amenities to them. He said that it was a bitter truth that the number of illegal foreign immigrants posing a demographic threat to Jammu region had soared under BJP rule with thousands of Rohingyas camping in Jammu and Samba districts. They had illegally raised fabricated slums at several congested colonies in Jammu city and managed to procure PRCs, Adhaar cards, Ration cards, free water connections under the tutelage of the then BJP-PDP dispensation. They were provided around 8000 electricity connections in their localities on a negligible tariff which was nearly ‘free’ as per the disclosures made in an RTI reply. Their children were seeking admissions in government schools on the basis of fake documents while the local eligible children were divested of their legitimate rights, Harsh said.

Harsh said these immigrants described as ‘ticking time bombs’ by the intelligentsia had been found active in fuelling narco smuggling, human trafficking, child abductions, sacrilegious acts, border crossing, etc. He added that they were also enjoying the patronage of the radical terror outfits like JeM, HM and DeM with their suspected involvement in the recent terror attack in Sunjwan area.