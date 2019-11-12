Rs 30 cr released to districts for meeting disaster related expenses

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Following the directions of the Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu, the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) headed by Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam on Monday approved release of additional Rs 2 Crore each to be kept at the disposal of Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir Division for meeting various disasters related expenses as per SDRF norms in the aftermath of the recent intense snow fall in Kashmir Valley and parts of Jammu Division.

The SEC also released additional Rs 1 crore each to be kept at the disposal of Deputy Commissioners of Jammu Division.

Financial Commissioner, Finance, Principal Secretary, Home, Financial Commissioner, Revenue, J&K, Secretary, DMRR&R and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

Chief Secretary directed Secretary, DMRR&R to review on fortnightly basis the status of procurement of the disaster related equipment and ensure that all districts are equipped to deal efficiently with snowfall, inclement weather and other disasters.