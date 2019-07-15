Rs 3.7 lakh stolen from truck

State Times News

JAMMU: Rs 3.7 lakh has been stolen from a truck in Ware House area on Sunday.

As per the details, Muzzafar Hussain, resident of Rajouri lodged a complaint with police that he after parking his truck in the area went to market for purchasing goods. He further stated that after returning he found that Rs 3.7 lakh which he has kept in the truck was missing. Police has registered a case and started investigation.