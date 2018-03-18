Rs 27 cr scam: H&UDD to withhold promotions of former MD, DGM

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: In a significant development, the Financial Commissioner, Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD) in an Action Taken Report (ATR) filed on Saturday pursuant to the directions of the Division Bench dated February 22, 2018 whereby Financial Commissioner H&UDD had been imposed a cost of Rs.5000 for not filing ATR with regard to enquiry report into Rs. 27 crore scam in J&K Housing Board has disclosed that H&UDD has decided to impose a major penalty of withholding promotions of former Managing Director (MD) J&K Housing Board Ram Pal Sharma presently attached with H&UDD and then DGM Aftab Rashid Pandit as the enquiry officer M. Raju, the then Commissioner JMC in his detailed enquiry report indicted the aforesaid two officers for undertaking works without budgetary provisions and the aforesaid officers along with then FA/CAO Kulbushan Kumar failed to follow codal formalities and it was found that there were procedural lapses at all levels during the execution of works in J&K Housing Board.

A whistleblower had accused the then Minister for Housing Raman Bhalla for issuing verbal directions to Ram Pal for executing works amounting to Rs. 27 crore for the areas not falling within the jurisdiction of J&K Housing Board and it was further alleged that the works were also allotted to certain blue-eyed contractors.

On the last date of hearing i.e. March 22, 2018 Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed appearing for the petitioners had accused the Financial Commissioner, H&UDD for shielding aforesaid officers against whom the enquiry officer had established the charges and found them guilty of financial irregularities.

In the ATR, it is disclosed that with regard to Joginder Lal the then DGM Housing Board Jammu, Tarsem Lal then DGM Housing Board Jammu, Bashir Ahmed Bhat the then DGM Housing Board Srinagar and G.H. Khanday the then DGM Housing Board Srinagar who were on deputation to Housing Board from R&B during the execution of works, the draft charge sheets were forwarded to Commissioner/Secretary (R&B) Department with the request to serve the charge sheets upon the delinquent officers and the PWD (R&B) Secretary has already served the charge sheets upon the delinquent officers vide communication No.PW (R&B) HRM/43/2016-Vig dated May 11, 2017.

In the ATR it is further disclosed that regarding Kulbushan Kumar then FA/CAO J&K Housing Board who was on deputation to Housing Board from Director General Accounts and Treasuries, the draft charge sheet was forwarded to DG Accounts and Treasuries and the DG Accounts and Treasuries served the charge sheet upon Kulbushan Kumar vide communication No.DGAK/CAE- 71/23 dated January 23, 2017. The ATR further says that Kulbushan Kumar had submitted his reply to the charge sheet on January 31, 2017 and the Housing and Urban Development Department has written to the DG Accounts and Treasuries for communicating the latest status of the case.

The ATR further says that the competent authority in the H&UDD has decided to impose major penalty of debarring further promotions of Ram Pal and Aftab Rashid Pandit for their acts of omission and commission after affording an opportunity to the delinquent officers to represent, if they so wish, against imposition of major penalty and accordingly the show cause notices have also been issued to the delinquent officers vide No.HUD/HB/Trf/06/ 2014-II dated March 9, 2018.