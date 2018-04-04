Rs 27 cr J&K Housing Board scam: DB gives 2 weeks to file status afresh

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: A Division Bench (DB) of the State High Court comprising Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Tashi on Tuesday directed Advocate General Jehangir Iqbal Ganai to file fresh status report within two weeks with regard to the steps taken against the delinquent officials viz. Rampal Sharma the then Managing Director, J&K Housing Board and Aftab Rashid Pandit the then DGM J&K Housing Board Srinagar against whom the enquiry officer appointed by the State Government M. Raju (IAS) had established the charges of financial mismanagement and violation of codal formalities in the execution of works amounting to Rs. 27 crore in J&K Housing Board.

The court direction came in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) titled Sheikh Mohammad Shafi and another versus Union of India and others.

Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed with Advocates Rahul Raina, Supriya Chouhan and Suraj Singh appearing for the petitioners invited the attention of the Division Bench to the Action Taken Report (ATR) filed by Financial Commissioner, Housing and Urban Development Department wherein it was disclosed that the enquiry officer M. Raju (IAS) in his report has observed irregularities with respect to the execution of works beyond jurisdiction of J&K Housing Board, non-observance of codal formalities and spending out of reserve fund of Housing Board. It was further pointed out from the status report that the competent authority has decided to impose major penalty of debarring further promotions of Rampal Sharma and Aftab Rashid Pandit for their various acts of omission and commission.

Advocate Ahmed submitted that show cause notices have been issued by the H&UDD to the delinquent officials Rampal Sharma and Aftab Rashid Pandit requiring them to submit their written defence within 10 days before imposition of major penalty in terms of Rule 30 of J&K Classification, Control and Appeal Rules, 1956.

Advocate S.S. Ahmed further submitted that since the period of two weeks has already expired, therefore, the Financial Commissioner Housing and Urban Development Department be directed to file a fresh status report.

At this stage Advocate General Jehangir Iqbal Ganai with Deputy Advocate General Raman Sharma and Government Advocate Ahtsham Bhat submitted that before imposition of major penalty on the delinquent officers/officials, the procedure prescribed under law is to be followed and Advocate General prayed for two weeks time to file fresh status report with regard to the steps taken against aforesaid delinquent officials. The Advocate General further submitted that the costs as directed by this Court vide order dated March 12, 2018 have been deposited by the State Government.

Advocate Ahmed also drew the attention of the Division Bench towards the non-filing of response by Commissioner/Secretary to Govt. of J&K, General Administration Department and Principal Secretary to Govt. of J&K, Home Department to the Miscellaneous Petition (MP No.1/2018) wherein the Division Bench vide its order dated February 22, 2018 had issued notices for filing reply within two weeks and the notices had been accepted by Senior Additional Advocate Generals Seema Khajooria Shekhar and Wasim Sadiq Nargal.

Advocate Ahmed submitted that the relief claimed in this Miscellaneous Petition is for the issuance of appropriate directions to the Chief Secretary, GAD/Home Department to initiate disciplinary proceedings against two IPS Officers of J&K Cadre namely Atul Goel and Anand Jain both former SSPs Jammu for misusing/abusing their official position by providing undue security cover to Kewal Kumar Sharma, Forest Guard turned Additional PRO to the then Deputy Chief Minister.

Upon this, the Advocate General prayed for and was granted three weeks time to file objections to the aforesaid Miscellaneous Petition on behalf of GAD/Home Departments.

Advocate Ahmed also read in the open court the status report filed by the Commissioner/Secretary to Govt. Public Works (R&B) Department regarding the disciplinary proceedings against four Executive Engineers namely Bashir Ahmed Butt, Joginder Lal, Tarsem Lal and G.H Khanday the then DGMs J&K Housing Board. The status report stated that the replies filed by the officers stand submitted to the Housing and Urban Development Department vide OM No.PW(R&B) HRM/43/2016 dated January 19, 2018 who is conducting the inquiry into the matter, as cause of action lies in that Department for their appropriate actions.

Division Bench headed by Justice Alok Aradhe granted three weeks time to the Advocate General to file latest status report on behalf of Financial Commissioner Housing and Urban Development Department with regard to the status report submitted on behalf of Commissioner/Secretary to Govt. of J&K, Public Works (R&B) Department.

The Division Bench further directed the Registry to re-notify the instant PIL on April 27, 2018.