Rs 27 cr H&UD scam: Govt debars former MD, DGM Housing Board from promotions

JAMMU: In a major development, the Financial Commissioner, Housing and Urban Development Department, J&K Government, K.B. Agarwal in an Action Taken Report (ATR) filed in J&K High Court (Jammu Wing) pursuant to the directions of the Division Bench dated April 2, 2018 has divulged that after going through the report of the Inquiry Officer as well as reply of the show cause notice furnished by Ram Paul Sharma, the then Incharge MD J&K Housing Board, the Disciplinary Authority vide Government Order No.155-HUD of 2018 dated April 19, 2018 has debarred Ram Paul Sharma from any further promotions in terms of Rule 30 of J&K Classification Control and Appeal Rules, 1956. The ATR further submitted that vide Government Order No.156-HUD of 2018 dated April 19, 2018 the Disciplinary Authority in Housing and Urban Development Department on the basis of the Inquiry Report as well as reply of the show cause notice has debarred Aftab Rashid Pandit DGM Housing Unit-II, Habitat Centre, Bemina Srinagar from any further promotions in terms of Rule 30 of J&K Classification Control and Appeal Rules, 1956.

The enquiry officer M. Raju, the then Commissioner JMC in his detailed enquiry report indicted the aforesaid two officers for undertaking works without budgetary provisions and the aforesaid officers along with then FA/CAO Kulbushan Kumar had failed to follow codal formalities and it was found that there were procedural lapses at all levels during the execution of works in J&K Housing Board. A whistleblower had accused the then Minister for Housing Raman Bhalla for issuing verbal directions to Ram Pal the then MD J&K Housing Board for executing works amounting to Rs. 27 crore for the areas not falling within the jurisdiction of J&K Housing Board and it had also been alleged that the works were mostly executed in the constituency of Raman Bhalla, then MLA Gandhi Nagar and Minister for Housing and it was further alleged that the works were also allotted to certain blue-eyed contractors.

This ATR was filed by Financial Commissioner, Housing and Urban Development Department in the much publicised Public Interest Litigation titled Sheikh Mohammad Shafi and another versus Union of India and others, wherein the petitioners had sought the prosecution of the tainted officers involved in various scams in State of J&K.

Today when this PIL came up for hearing, Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed with Advocates Suraj Singh and Supriya Chouhan appearing for the petitioners submitted that despite categorical directions issued by the Division Bench on the last date of hearing i.e. April, 2, 2018 no response has been filed by Commissioner/ Secretary to Govt. of J&K, General Administration Department and Principal Secretary to Govt. of J&K, Home Department to Miscellaneous Petition (MP No.1/2018) wherein the petitioners have sought directions to the Chief Secretary J&K, GAD and Home Department to initiate disciplinary action against two IPS officers Atul Goel and Anand Jain former SSPs Jammu who had provided undue security cover to the then Additional PRO to then Deputy Chief Minister.

Advocate Ahmed further submitted that it was on February 22, 2018 when initially the Division Bench headed by then Chief Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed (since retired) had issued notices to the GAD and Home Department requiring them to file their objections within two weeks. Advocate Ahmed further submitted that despite several opportunities the response to the Miscellaneous Petition No.1/2018 is not forthcoming as the aforesaid application seeks action against two IPS officers of J&K Cadre who had provided undue security cover contrary to the norms/yellow book.

Advocate S.S. Ahmed further submitted that the Action Taken Report (ATR) filed by Financial Commissioner H&UDD is totally silent with regard to the status of inquiry against four Executive Engineers who were on deputation from PWD (R&B) to J&K Housing Board namely Joginder Lal, Tarseem Lal, Bashir Ahmed Bhat and G.H. Khanday and the PWD Department had already forwarded their replies to the charge sheets to the Housing and Urban Development Department. Advocate Ahmed further submitted that there is no whisper in the ATR with regard to the present status of the inquiry against the aforementioned four Executive Engineers/then DGMs in J&K Housing Board.

At this stage Deputy Advocate General Raman Sharma appearing for the State Government sought a further opportunity to file reply to the aforesaid Miscellaneous Petitions as per previous order dated April, 2, 2018 and assured the Division Bench that within three weeks the reply will be filed.

Senior Advocate Sunil Sethi with Advocate Parimoksh Seth appearing for Ram Paul Sharma the then MD J&K Housing Board submitted that he wants to argue on the maintainability of the PIL in view of the latest Judgment of the Apex Court in Judge Loya’s case. He further submitted that in view of this Judgment the instant PIL is liable to be dismissed.

While rebutting the submissions of Senior Advocate Sunil Sethi, Advocate Ahmed submitted that much water has flown in the instant PIL and he is not shy of arguing on the maintainability of the PIL. He further submitted that the instant PIL has highlighted deep rooted corruption in the higher echelons of the State Government and because of the intervention of the Division Bench many heads have rolled and on the next date he will demonstrate the various significant orders passed in the instant PIL.

After considering the submissions of both the sides the Division Bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar was of the view that status reports as per last order have not been filed and in the open court directed Deputy Advocate General Raman Sharma appearing for the State Government to submit his response to MP No.1/2018.