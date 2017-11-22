Rs 21 lakh bounty for Farooq’s tongue; Omar reacts

Chandigarh: The Anti Terrorist Front India on Tuesday announced a bounty of Rs 21 lakh prize for cutting former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah’s tongue, saying he has “insulted” the country with his pro- Pakistan remarks and was speaking “against” the RSS.

Front national president Viresh Shandilya also demanded immediate investigation and arrest of the Srinagar MP.

“Farooq has been speaking against the RSS and supporting Pakistan and insulted India in his recent remarks,” he said in a statement here.

“Farooq is a big traitor in India and the central government should withdraw Z plus security from him. I will award Rs 21 lakh to the person who cuts Farooq’s tongue,” he said.

Reacting to the bounty threat, Omar Abdullah called Anti-Terrorist Front India (ATFI) chief Viresh Shandilya “an idiot” after he offered Rs 21 lakh to anyone who cuts off National Conference president Farooq Abdullah’s tongue for his alleged pro-Pakistan remarks.

“Guy doesn’t have two nickels to rub together & he s offering 21 Lakhs. Idiot!” Omar wrote on his Twitter page.