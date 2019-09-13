Rs 2 lakh stolen from nursing home

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Two lakh rupees have been stolen from a nursing home in Patoli Mangotrian locality here on Thursday.

As per the details, Dr Vishav Gupta lodged a complaint with Bakshi Nagar Police that somebody has stolen Rs 2 lakh from his nursing home situated at Patoli Mangotrian. Police has registered a case and started investigation.

Bakshi Nagar police also registered a theft case against Goutam Sharma on the complaint of Uttam Singh, resident of Bakshi Nagar. Complainant has stated that Goutam has stolen Rs 30,000.