Rs 2 Cr for 60-second film, Rs 3 Cr for Pahalgam event management

When Secretary Tourism was put under pressure to allot films, event management on exorbitant rates to Minister’s man

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

SRINAGAR: The loot-and-scoot in Department of Tourism under the garb of promotion of tourism in the last couple of years seems to have broken all previous records of embezzlement of the State exchequer. Auditors from Accountant General’s office are understood to have noticed unprecedented irregularities which the officials of Tourism Department are now trying to hush up with bribe money and other favours.

Knowledgeable sources disclosed to STATE TIMES that Secretary Tourism Sarmad Hafeez was shown the door when he refused to take diktats from a Minister with regard to allotting them promotion films and event management contracts on exorbitant rates without floating tenders.

According to these sources, a Kashmiri youth hailing from Mattan area of Anantnag district, known for his proximity to then Minister of Tourism, made a number of promotional films of short duration ostensibly to attract tourists from all over the world to Kashmir valley. The Minister, according to sources, wanted allotments and job orders to be issued in favour of this well-connected youth without any administrative approval and approval to rates.

The short films produced by the Kashmiri youth included a short film in which a Kashmiri taxi driver is shown impersonating himself as the driver booked by a domestic tourist couple on honeymoon in the Valley.

The film was liked by a section of viewers on social media but it simultaneously evoked criticism from intellectuals and academics as they objected to the “cheating” of the taxi driver while asserting that it was not congruent with Kashmir’s culture, ethos and value system.

On a day when Secretary Tourism Sarmad Hafeez was attending a meeting with a high level delegation of the Union Ministry of Tourism on progress of the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) in Lucknow, he was called by one of the J&K Tourism Minister’s aides and directed to fax approval to payment of Rs 2 crore to the Kashmiri youth’s 60-second film on autumn in Kashmir. When Hafeez pleaded that he was in the thick of an important meeting with a Central team in Lucknow and that he would consider this issue on his return, he was told by telephone that these were the personal orders for the Minister of Tourism.

“We noticed that the Minister got terribly

angry when an official of his personal section revealed that Mr Hafeez was reluctant to implement his verbal orders. Thereupon he called Secretary Tourism and directed him to return forthwith. Secretary pleaded that the State could lose committed central funds worth Rs 500 crore if he left the meeting without addressing certain issues. Minister curtly retorted that J&K was not in need of any funds from the Centre for promotion and development of tourism. He asked the Secretary to tell the Central team that the Chief Minister, when she was holding Tourism portfolio, had projected the demands erroneously. Secretary, nevertheless, continued to attend the meeting in Lucknow and addressed the issues flagged by the Union Ministry of Tourism”, one of the well-placed sources revealed.

Even after that, J&K State in 2017-18 lost committed Central funds worth over Rs 500 crore in Tourism sector due to a handpicked consultant’s failure to submit Detailed Project Reports (DPRs).

On another day, according to sources, Tourism Secretary was directed from the top to pay an amount of Rs 3 crore to the same Kashmiri youth, reportedly working with a New Delhi company but simultaneously operating his own event management firm in Jammu and Kashmir. The amount was to be paid to this youth’s J&K firm on account of event management of a tourism festival in Pahalgam without floating tenders.

Sources said that yet again Tourism Secretary refused to issue any allotment or rate approval to the Minister’s favoured firm without tenders. Thereafter a strategy was devised. The young proprietor managed to get three quotations, with his own firm figuring as the first lowest bidder. His bid quoted rate of Rs 2 crore plus Rs 1 crore as GST and other taxes.

Days after the Secretary refused to make any payment without proper tendering and administrative approval, he was unceremoniously removed from Department of Tourism. Sources insist that many of such omissions and commissions were executed through Joint Director of Tourism who, in lieu of his collaboration, was placed as Director of Information for a long time. He was finally removed by Governor’s administration and parked in GAD for his next posting along with several others enjoying prize postings by virtue of their political clout.

Sources said that even then Director of Information Muneerul Islam and Minister incharge PWD (R&B) Naeem Akhtar were put under pressure to allot a large number of documentary films to the same Kashmiri youth. However this plan failed to click when Director of Information reported that maximum rate for a 25-30 minutes film was Rs 1.93 lakh. Obviously the producer was not ready to make films on such meagre budget.

Even as some officials insist that all such controversial payments were released in favour of different vendors after transfer of the Tourism Secretary, others maintained that some of these claims were still pending as nobody in Governor’s rule was ready to accord approval to unauthorised works, allotments and procurements including flex hoardings allotted to another blue-eyed vendor.

It is widely being alleged that then incharge Director of Tourism Kashmir has allotted hundreds of such allotments, work orders, supply orders and payments to different agencies in brazen violation of procedures, rules and norms.