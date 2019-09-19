Rs 16.5 cr released for completing drinking water, drainage projects

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The government has released around Rs 16.5 crore to complete major drainage and drinking water network projects in Srinagar. This was informed here in a meeting with concerned departments held under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.

The amount released under the Special Area Development Programme or SADP 2019-20 includes Rs 13.5 crore released to SMC Drainage and Rs 3 crore released to PHE Department.

The projects cover various areas across Srinagar and benefit a large population put together. Most of these projects either revamp the old existing infrastructure or fill infrastructural gaps in order to augment the vital facilities of drainage and drinking water network. These include 26 works under the drainage sector and 4 works under that of drinking water network.

The former covers a total of some 9 kilometres of road length in areas across Srinagar including various low-lying areas and various areas in the old city. These include main roads as well as lanes – at Lal Chowk, Abi Guzar, Raj Bagh, IG Road, Mehjoor Nagar, Nowgam, Chanapora, Mominabad Batamaloo, Malroo Shalteng, Hamdaniya Colony Bemina, Zainakote, Kaluna Colony and Rose Avenue HMT, Bishamber Nagar, Mandibal Nowshera, Jamia Masjid to Zawoora, Shahanshah and Umer Colony Lal Bazar, Firdous Colony Buchpora among others.

The meeting was informed that all these projects will be completed by the end of March 2020.

Dr Shahid while speaking on the occasion emphasised the importance of these projects and how these will bridge shortfalls in drainage and drinking water networks in these areas.

He directed both the departments to ensure all these works are completed within the deadline.