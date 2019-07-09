Rs 152.22 cr subsidy disbursed in J&K under PEGP in FY 2018-219: KVIC chairman

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Khadi and Village Industries Commission has provided a record subsidy of Rs 152.22 crore to 7529 units established under Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMGEP) in Jammu and Kashmir during fiscal year 2018-2019.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Chairman Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Vinai Kumar Saxsena said that establishment of these units provided employment for 60232 persons.

“Similarly KVIC created a world record by distributing 2330 bee boxes in a single day to 233 bee keepers of Kupwara, Ganderbal and Pulwama ,while a total of 3320 bee-boxes were distributed in Fiscal Year 2018-19” Saxsena told the reporters.

He further informed that 100 New Model Charkhas and 20 Looms have been provided to spinners and weavers through LAHDC, Leh.

“This initiative of KVIC will help in generating employment and lift the socio-economic condition of local artisans and result in increase of earnings by 2-3 times” he added and said 360 Electric Potter Wheels were also distributed to traditional potters in the State of J & K.

Giving further details, he said the production of Khadi Institutions of J&K touched Rs. 52.98 Cr and sales to Rs. 53.14 Cr during the said financial year.

The Chairman KVIC thanked the State Govt for providing necessary support in the implementation of various schemes in J&K.