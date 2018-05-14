Rs 121 cr district plan for Ramban approved

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Minister for Horticulture, Law, Justice & Parliamentary Affairs Syed Basharat Ahmed Bukhari on Monday chaired District Development Board (DDB) meeting of district Ramban, wherein he stressed upon the departments to work in tandem with each other in order to uplift socio-economic profile of the district.

Vice-Chairman Advisory Board for Development of Gujjars &Bakerwals, Gulzar Ahmed Khatana, MLA Gool-Arnas, Aijaz Ahmed Khan, MLA Banihal, Vikar Rasool Wani, MLA Ramban, Neelam Kumar Langeh, MLC Sham Lal Bhagat, District Development Commissioner Ramban Tariq Hussain Ganai, HODs and other district officers attended the meeting.

The minister, who is also Chairman of the Board, directed maintenance of effective communication between district administration and political representatives adding that respective members of the legislature should be kept on board while taking up new works. He said that due consideration should be given to the priorities of legislatures and also their suggestions be incorporated.

The minister called for prioritization of various pending works and projects on the basis of urgency thereby speeding up their completion before the closure of the current financial year.

He stressed upon the administration for timely decision making, effective communication and streamlining implementation for the overall development of the district.

Earlier, the District Development Commissioner briefed the meeting about the physical and financial progress achieved under different schemes in the district. The meeting was informed that district has achieved 98.85 percent financial achievement against the total availability of funds.

After taking various decisions in the DDB meeting, the DDB approved CAPEX budget for 2018-19 amounting to Rs. 121.79 crore that comprises Rs. 16.24 crore under Loan component, Rs.11.17 crore under regular schemes, Rs. 7.27 lakhs under loan state share, Rs. 85.92 crore under central share, Rs. 8.38 crore under state share for centrally sponsored schemes.

Later, the Minister convened a meeting with representatives of construction agencies working on the prestigious four-lane project of NH-1A from Nashri to Jawaharlal tunnel and Railways for reviewing their progress and resolving confronting issues.