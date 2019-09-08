Rs 12 lakh embezzled from official account of Kala Kendra

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a glaring example of rampant corruption in State of Jammu and Kashmir, a case of embezzlement of Rs 12 lakh from the official bank account of Kala Kendra, Jammu has came to light.

According to sources, it has come to fore that an FIR has been lodged in the concerned Police Station regarding misappropriation of such a huge amount. “It has surfaced that the aforesaid amount has been withdrawn from the official bank account of the institution through number of cheques. Though identity of the signatory to the aforesaid cheques is still a mystery and police is working to unravel the truth”, the sources told STATE TIMES.

When contacted, Additional Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL), Arvinder Singh Amn, who is also looking after the affairs of Kala Kendra Jammu, denied to comment on the issue claiming that the matter is under probe as the case has been registered with the police.

Sources informed that Arvinder Singh Amn has refused to have signed the cheques. Someone has used his fictitious signatures, the complaint to police stated.

Earlier also, Kala Kendra remained in news for not providing adequate facilities to State artists and poor infrastructure.