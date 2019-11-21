Rs 10 lakh recovered from 66 PDD defaulters

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Enforcement Team of Electric Sub Div-II, JPDCL, Shastri Nagar on Wednesday conducted an extensive drive here to check power pilferage.

During the drive, the inspection team booked 66 defaulters both commercial and domestic consumers and realized revenue of Rs. 10.87 lakh on the spot.

The Executive Engineer, Electric Division-II, JPDCL, Gandhi Nagar had made a fervent appeal to the power consumers to deposit their electricity dues in time to avoid disconnection.

It is pertinent to mention that Commissioner Secretary PDD, Hirdesh Kumar Singh, in a meeting with the senior officers of the department on 7th of this month, directed them to take firm action against the defaulters.