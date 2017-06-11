Rs 10.5 lakh in scrapped notes recovered from open plot

Indian Rupee, Close up shot of Indian Currency
Aurangabad:- Police today recovered Rs 10.50 lakh in demonetised notes from an open plot in Cidco N2 sector here.
The junked notes were found abandoned in an open plot, sub-inspector Shivaji Kamble said.
Mukundwadi police was informed by a person who saw the notes lying in the plot and after which cops recovered them, the officer said.
No arrest has been made so far in this connection, he said, adding a probe was underway.
PTI
