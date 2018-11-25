Rs 1 Cr Kathua robbery; Eight arrested; Rs 29.84 lakh recovered: Police

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Kathua police claimed to have cracked Rs 1 crore robbery case by arresting eight accused persons and recovered cash worth Rs 29.84 lakh.

On October 26, accused in a planned conspiracy boarded a Bolero and intercepted a Goods Carrier Truck on national highway near Barwal Morh in Kathua and looted the money on gun point from the goods carrier, SSP Kathua Sridhar Patil said on Saturday.



He said that a case was registered under FIR number 398/2018 under Sections 341 and 392 of RPC and 3/25 Arms Act and investigation was initiated.

“During investigation number of suspicious persons were interrogated and finally police succeeded in unearthing the sensational robbery case and arrested eight accused involved,” said the SSP.

The arrested persons were identified as Kiran Bhagat alias Chottu, son of Sham Lal of Kheri Sandi Samba, Pintu Jamwal, son of Darmaze Singh of Raipur, Samba, Gourav Kumar Gautam, son of Lekh Raj Goutam of Bulandsher UP, at present Gangyal, Jammu, Vikas Talwar, son of Rajesh Talwar of Maitra Ramban, Ajay Kumar, son of Baber Singh, of Sikanderpur Muzaffarnagar, Khatli, UP, Yogesh Salgotra, son of Mohan Salgotra of Greater Kailash, Jammu, Rajat Kagial alias Raju, son of Chaman Lal of Jourian, Jammu and Varun Singh, son of Popinder Singh, of Budhwani, Samba.

“Looted money to the tune of Rs 29, 84,500 has been recovered so far while more arrests are expected,” said Patil.

SSP Kathua told STATE TIMES that detained persons are continuously maintaining that the robbed cash has been burnt. “We are investigating the case further, SSP said.