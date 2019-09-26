RR conducts dance competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: In order to encourage the budding talent in young boys and girls in the school in region, army organised a dance competition at Govt High School, Laroka, Nowshera. The aim of the event was to discover and project hidden dancing talent present amongst the students of Govt High School, Laroka. About 25 students from school participated in the event and presented dance on Hindi and Punjabi songs with zeal and enthusiasm. A large number of people including, prominent personalities, enthusiastic parents and teachers witnessed the event and enjoyed the musical event

The competition was conducted in junior and senior categories and the winners in each category were felicitated. Such events in remote localities not only encourage the students to display their talents but also boost their confidence in stage performance in front of large gathering. The event was applauded by locals and village elders of the area.