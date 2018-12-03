Row over procedural rules in PRCs; Govt not making any changes: Guv

Share Share 0 Share 0

Asks Omar, 'Dispel rather than promoting unnecessary mistrust'

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dispelling apprehensions of former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah with regard to changes in procedural rules in granting Permanent Resident Certificates, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday reminded him of his obligation to ‘dispel rather than promoting unnecessary mistrust among people’.

In reply to the letter faxed by the former Chief Minister to Raj Bhavan, the Governor told Omar Abdullah that he was ‘always welcome to discuss issues with me, which you have been doing once in a while”.

On Omar’s tweet about dysfunctional Raj Bhavan fax machine, the Governor wrote back to him, “Incidentally my fax machine was working and your fax was received and confirmed by my office while you were tweeting that it was not functional”.

Referring to the issue raised in the letter, Malik suggested to the National Conference (NC) Vice-President not to pay heed

to frivolous and unfounded report. He said the government is not making or even considering any changes to the Act governing Permanent Resident certificates in the State.

“It is an integral part of the legal structure of Jammu and Kashmir and there is no attempt whatsoever to tamper with this law. As for the matters in the rest of your letter, I would like to highlight that no changes in the procedural rules governing the issue of PR certificates will ever be done without larger consultations with all stakeholders”, the letter released by Raj Bhavan reads.

“Consultations are essential so as to avoid any unnecessary apprehensions in the minds of anyone. To the best of my knowledge, nothing of the sort is being contemplated at the moment nor have any decisions been taken. However, in view of the concerns expressed by you, I will assure you that nothing will be done to modify the procedures for issuing PR certificates”, it added.

The Governor wrote to the former Chief Minister” I may like to point out here to you that seeking a PRC is one of the services under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Services Guarantee Act of 2011. As per this Act, a PRC by a genuine state subject applicant should be obtained within a period of 30 days from the date of application. It has been observed that many genuine applicants face avoidable difficulties in getting a PRC within these timelines. There have also been complaints that the issuance of these certificates gets delayed due to a variety of procedural reasons. It is in this context of having a hassle free process for bona-fide applicants that I believe the Revenue Department has sought comments from a few others. This is a routine administrative matter and unnecessary meanings should not be read into it, the Governor stated.

Omar Abdullah in his letter to the Governor during the day had said that his party would oppose any move aimed at changing the procedure for granting permanent resident certificates (PRCs) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah described the reported directions of Governor S P Malik-led State Administrative Council (SAC) in this regard as “an attempt to distort the demography of the state” and “detrimental to J-K’s special status”.

Earlier, senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta had said the state administration was contemplating to simplify the procedure for grant of PRCs and a timeline should be fixed for its issuance under the Public Services Guarantee Act.

“We are obligated to write to you at a time when you are mulling changes to the permanent resident certificate rules. Our party, the National Conference, is of the opinion that this is an attempt to distort the demography of the state and finds it detrimental to J-K’s special status,” Abdullah said in a letter to the governor.

Asserting that the SAC was “unilaterally bringing changes” in the working of institutions and procedures in the state, the NC leader said it was against the principle and spirit of democracy and participative governance.

“The (media) reports say that directions have already been issued to the concerned officials to make changes in the procedure pertaining to the issuance of these certificates,” Abdullah said.

“It is highly unfortunate that no wider consultations with any political party of the state and other stakeholders were carried out,” he added.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said “any misadventure could disturb the fragile and precarious peace” in the sensitive state of Jammu and Kashmir.

“In addition, it is a brazen act to further create mistrust among people here and can have serious ramifications for the prospects of peace and harmony in J-K,” Abdullah said.

The NC leader also pointed out the timing of the SAC’s reported move.

“The assembly has been dissolved and elections are due within months. This makes the move of your administration open to question as we believe the role of the government is more in the nature of a caretaker government,” Abdullah said.

He asked the governor to roll back the decision immediately, saying his party had decided to oppose it.

“We hope that you roll back any decision made in this regard immediately. We also want to convey and register our displeasure and a unanimous decision to oppose this move,” he said.

Article 35A of the constitution empowers the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to define ‘permanent residents’ of the state who are eligible for special rights and privileges, which the legislature can provide, The Supreme Court is currently hearing a bunch of petitions seekin abrogation of the legislation, which was added by a presidential order in 1954 through Article 370 of the Constitution.