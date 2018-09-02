Rousing reception to spiker Saqlain

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

POONCH: Shaheed Manjit Singh Volleyball Club accorded rousing reception to international volleyball player, Saqlain Tariq on his return to home town of Poonch after winning bronze in the BRICS Games held in Johenesbarg, South Africa.

Young Saqlain was welcomed by top brass of the district administration including District Development Commissioner (DDC), Rahul Yadav and SSP, Rajiv Pandey.

As host of other senior volleyball players, prominent citizens and members of the civil society were among the gathering at the reception at Dak Banglow, here.

Saqlain was profusely garlanded and presented bouquets amidst interaction with regard to the international exposure and the future plans.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC termed Saqlain’s achievement as a role model for the sports fraternity of the state, especially in district Poonch.

Among others present were DFO Poonch Mohan Choudhary, ASP Poonch Anwar ul Haq, former Dupty Chairman Legislative Council, Jhangir Mir, Kewal Kapoor, Pardeep Khanna.

Chairman of the Shaheed Manjit Singh Volleyball Club, Mohd Tariq presented vote of thanks to the distinguished gathering for encouraging the sports in the district.